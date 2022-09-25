Perry Mason season 2 premiere date: The ideal scenario?

What are we waiting for when it comes to a Perry Mason season 2 over at HBO? Of course, it starts with a premiere date!

Just in case you weren’t aware already, it’s clear that the network is clearly taking their time announce something here. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen the Matthew Rhys series on the air, and you will be waiting a little bit longer still. The network already confirmed that new episodes won’t be airing until 2023, so there’s no point in even speculating about the next few months.

With this in mind, let’s now turn to the next big question mark: Whether we are looking at an early premiere in 2023 or something a little bit later. So much of it could depend on the schedule. Our personal feeling is that the network will pair Succession season 4 and Barry season 4 in the spring, so we would rule out the show coming back at around that time. Could it come earlier, though? That feels like something that very much could be in play for multiple reasons.

First and foremost, pairing the show with The Last of Us (which we personally think is coming early next year) could be a super-smart move. The two series may not share a huge audience, but there is a reason to think this could be worthwhile. One show could assist the other, and we think in particular it could help give Perry Mason some buzz. There’s a lot of great stuff that is going on within the world of this story, but there are also some bad assumptions out there that it’s an old-school gumshoe show designed for viewers well outside of the 18-49 demographic. That’s not necessarily the case; why not pair it with something designed for younger people just to see what happens?

What do you think would be a perfect situation when it comes to a Perry Mason season 2 over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

