Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 9/25?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? There have been so many breaks as of late that it’s fair to wonder.

So what can we share this time around? Well, it starts with a little bit of good news: There IS an installment coming! We just hope that you’re patient, given that it is not something that will come about in its “typical” 11:00 p.m. Eastern start time. Because of House of the Dragon running a little bit longer than usual, the series should start off at about 11:20 p.m. — this gets into “should I stay up for it?” territory for a lot of people out there, especially for those who wait for it over on HBO Max.

As for what you can expect to see over the course of the episode tonight, you probably have a general sense of the format at this point — an introduction looking at recent events and then a larger, more timeless main segment. The title for the show is becoming a little bit more of a misnomer, given that the majority of what we tend to see here isn’t actually super-timely to the week before. That’s always been here, but we’ve seen it be a little more of a trend this season — or maybe it feels that way.

Ultimately, the most important thing with Last Week Tonight is that the show remains entertaining no matter the content — and we remain pretty confident that this will remain the case. A big part of what makes this show so fun is that you never quite know what you are going to see on any given week — segments can surprise you, and that’s without getting in to whether or not there is so big celebrity cameo or stunt.

