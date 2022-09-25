Big Brother 25: Is it renewed, canceled over at CBS?

As we get into tonight’s big two-hour finale, should we be prepared for a Big Brother 25 at CBS? It seems like a no-brainer.

We should note here that technically, there is no season 25 renewal at the time of this writing. However, it does feel like a foregone conclusion. The ratings remain solid from top to bottom; while the show is down slightly in the 18-49 demographic versus season 23, it’s remained incredibly steady when it comes to total viewers. (The data we’re using here is live + same-day; there may be more people watching or streaming after the fact.)

Also, remember the real x-factor here: The live feeds and Paramount+ subscriptions. This is the show’s real bread and butter. We’ve heard already this summer that more minutes have been spent streaming the feeds than any other show across any network or streaming service. That speaks further to the addictive nature of these, and Paramount can use Big Brother as a vessel to push some of their other properties like exclusive versions of The Challenge. For those wondering, Paramount does have multiple international editions of Big Brother, as well — it’s one of their better offerings at the moment for reality TV fans. (If only they had international versions of Survivor / The Amazing Race — they did have Australian Survivor briefly.)

Want to make sure you don’t miss any Big Brother 24 finale coverage? Then be sure to visit the link here.

Let’s get back to season 25 now: Odds are, you’ll hear a lot more about it when we get around to the summer. The premiere date is most likely going to be in late June, and we don’t expect too many fundamental changes to the format. This is the sort of show that really doesn’t need to change all that much in order to work. The only thing that producers need to do is ensure they have a fantastic cast (hopefully one that is mindful of how they speak and act towards others) and a few new wrinkles to the game. The cast for season 24 was far from perfect, but there were some standouts who made it far. That helped the season as a whole.

Of course, we’ll be here to cover Big Brother 25 in the months to come. Stay tuned!

What do you want to see from Big Brother 25 when it premieres on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







