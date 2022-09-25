Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: Is November still possible?

Given that we’re getting near the end of September, it feels like the right time to ask: Could Jack Ryan season 3 still come out in November? Is there enough time for Amazon Prime to announce a start date and then still promote the John Krasinski series.

We understand fully that there’s confusion out there on the show’s future and understandably so — it’s been years since season 2 and it’s only recently that Amazon started to promote it again. Take, for example, the video below featuring Krasinski alongside Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly. Season 3 is is supposedly coming this year, but there are challenges with a November start.

Unless Amazon announces something over the next couple of weeks, we may have to acknowledge that November is going to be off the table for the show. That’s a bummer, but we can’t be altogether shocked about it. There are a lot of other shows still out there at that time, and the streaming service could feasibly wait until December without a problem.

The only reason why Amazon can still announce something for November is simple: They have the architecture necessary to get the word out there in a short period of time. They can plaster Krasinski’s face all over their website and during the Thursday Night Football broadcasts, knowing that there is an audience there who will also like the Tom Clancy adaptation. Also, they can use Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to help promote it.

We do think that Jack Ryan is going to be one of the next top-tier shows Amazon brings back, and that they are planning to do so over The Wheel of Time, Carnival Row, and some other shows that are still currently in limbo. There’s just no evidence of the contrary.

