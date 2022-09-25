Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? We know that a lot of other programs kicked off this past week; it makes all the sense in the world to expect that the Queen Latifah series did, as well.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to step into the role of “bearer of bad news.” There is no installment tonight, though we ARE getting close to the end of this hiatus! The show is poised to be back on Sunday, October 2 and in that installment, you’ll see how the writers resolve that super-intense cliffhanger that we got at the end of this past season.

Just in case you haven’t seen the full synopsis for the premiere just yet, we suggest you check that out below! It will, after all, help to set the stage:

“Boom.” – In the aftermath of her abduction, the walls between McCall’s family and vigilante life continue to crumble as those closest to her must come together for the first time to save her, on the third season premiere of THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 2 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This episode will set the tone, of course, for the rest of season 3, and we do tend to think it marks a significant changing of the guard. It could bring her family closer to being involved with a number of future missions, which we do think is important here as this show progresses. You don’t want every season to feel like the same thing and beyond just that, there’s SO much story to be mined from combining worlds in a way that we haven’t seen so far.

Just remember that the premiere is starting potentially at a weird time due to the NFL — that will be the way of things for most of the fall.

