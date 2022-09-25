Bloodlands season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Tom’s big risk

Bloodlands season 2 episode 3 is going to be coming on BBC One next week, and is it fair to say there could be some trouble ahead for Tom? We would, at least based on the information that we’ve got at present.

First and foremost, we should note that this is not a guy who always follows procedures and rules by the letter of the law. We can’t be that shocked to see and hear that he would be doing the same thing again here. However, there are still some enormous risks that he is going to be taking moving forward, including with Olivia that could have some dire consequences.

While the official Bloodlands season 2 episode 3 synopsis below may not give away much, it does enough to have us more than a little bit excited:

Tom and Olivia work together outside the official police investigation as their search for the gold forges a most unsavoury alliance.

By the end of this episode, we do think we’ll be a few breadcrumbs closer to answers, but we’re also fine with the producers taking their time here! We’re always going to say that there’s something about a search for gold that makes for a compelling premise for a show, and we think even more so here since there are some characters and a world we already know.

In general, remember here that there are as a whole six episodes in this season, so by the end of episode 3, we will be officially at the halfway point. Things are going to only get crazier from here on out and we’d advise you now to go ahead and prepare accordingly for that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bloodlands right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bloodlands season 2 episode 3 over on BBC One?

Is there any one event you want to see more so than any other in this world? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







