SEAL Team season 6 episode 3 spoilers: Is Bravo shut down?

As you get yourselves prepared for SEAL Team season 6 episode 3 on Paramount+ next week, we understand being a bit worried. After all, just consider the story right now!

First and foremost, there is the danger of the upcoming mission itself. It looks as though Bravo Team will be heading to northern Syria for a delicate and dangerous mission; Davis hopes that the intel will lead the team elsewhere, but we wouldn’t be all that optimistic about that. We’ve just seen enough of this show over time to realize that it’s almost always going to be the worst-case scenario when it comes to the environment that this team is forced to enter. They have to be prepared for the worst and then hope it’s not as bad at the end of all of it.

Of course, beyond a potential mission in Syria, there’s another complication as well: The threat of Bravo being decommissioned. There’s no guarantee that it could happen, but we do think Jason’s going to be spending some time looking over his shoulder with it. He’s clearly worried already that this could possibly happen, and we imagine that this concern will define at least a certain part of his journey the next week or two. It could elevate the pressure to be perfect, but that’s also dangerous in its own way.

As for some other characters, we imagine that we’ll continue to see some steps when it comes to Clay’s recovery, while at the same time there is more to be said when it comes to Ray’s long-term future. We think there is some personal turmoil coming for him if he doesn’t retire from his field duty in the near future. Because of Jason’s TBI, there is a fear that someone has to keep watching over him. If it is not Clay, then who is going to take on that role? It is a question mark…

