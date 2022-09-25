Is Jessica Pare leaving SEAL Team? Mandy’s new position

Is Jessica Pare leaving SEAL Team following season 6 episode 2 on Paramount+? Of course, that question could be out there.

Based on the events of this particular installment (ironically directed by Pare), it is fair to assume that Mandy could be gone for at least a little while. She informed Jason that she has accepted a new job, one that will take her very much far away from him, Bravo, and everyone else. At first, he expressed concern about it based on everything else that was going on, but he doesn’t want her to stay on his behalf. He assured her that he would be okay and with that in mind, sent her on her way.

Before we go any further here, we should go ahead and note that Jessica “leaving” SEAL Team is not exactly what it seems. The former Mad Men star hasn’t been a regular in some team, meaning that she can come and go whenever she wants. She’s clearly still a part of the show family, though, and seems happy to recur whenever the writers need her in addition to her helming episodes behind the scenes. We certainly hope that we see her again at some point, especially since she represents something big to Jason: Life outside Bravo. Not only does she understand what he is going through more than most, but she also still encourages him to pursue life outside the field. She also still has her own desires and ambitions and even when it may frustrate Jason, we think he respects her for it. He knows what it means to want to make the world better.

We’ll see what the future holds for Mandy this season but for the near future, it’s possible that Bravo may not be stateside for all that long anyway. Remember that the team could be heading out to a dangerous part of Syria for a mission that could put all of them at risk. Who knows how long it will take?

