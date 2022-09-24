Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Timing out a trailer

A Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date has to be one of the biggest bits of TV news we’re looking forward to at the moment. Unfortunately, we have no clear idea when we’re actually going to get it.

As we’ve noted in the past, we are a little optimistic that a date could be announced either in December or January. That would signal that the show is, in fact, coming back in either late February or March, which has been the hope for a little while. (Production has already been confirmed to run through February.)

So if we do get a date announcement in December/January and a premiere in February/March, what would that mean for a trailer? We think it wouldn’t be revealed right away, as it benefits the network to take their time to share all of the good stuff. Yet, at the same time they want to release something at least a few weeks out to get people excited. For the time being, we’re currently targeting something being unveiled when it comes to either late January or early February. That would make the most sense within the suggested timeline.

As for what needs to be in the trailer, of course we need some glimpses into the past; yet, the most exciting part of season 2 for us is getting some glimpses of Adult Lottie and Adult Van, given that these two characters were recently cast. Why not present them now and show what they bring to the table? (Or, how much should we be afraid of them?)

