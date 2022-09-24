Manifest season 4 trailer teases black box, other mysteries

For those of you who haven’t heard as of yet, Manifest season 4 is going to be premiering on Netflix come November 4. Why not go ahead and check out the full trailer now?

Below, you can see courtesy of Tudum a preview that helps to set the stage for the beginning of the show’s final chapter. You’re going to see in here Ben and Michaela continuing to realize everything that they need to do, starting with finding a way to save the passengers. As the death date slowly approaches, we tend to think that there are going to be more problems around every corner.

Yet, there could also be more discoveries. Cal is back five years older than he was when we last saw him, and he’s going to have some mysterious goals of his own. What’s going on when it comes to the black box? That’s something else that could be determined in here.

For a few more specifics now on where things are going to go from here, check out the full season 4 synopsis below:

Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden. Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry. As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.

Are you ready for more awesome stuff? Let’s just hope the premiere lives up to the hype…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Manifest right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Manifest season 4 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of additional updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







