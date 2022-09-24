Emily in Paris season 3 premiere date, teaser revealed at Netflix

For everyone out there desperate to know the Emily in Paris season 3 premiere date at Netflix, wonder no more!

As a part of its massive Tudum fan event this weekend, the streaming service confirmed that on Wednesday, December 21, you are going to have a chance to see the Lily Collins romantic comedy back on the air. They also released a new teaser that is, from top to bottom, as ridiculous as one you’re ever going to see. Almost all of it revolves around Emily’s bangs, whether it be 1) the decision to cut her hair or 2) her thinking that every comment someone makes to her is about said bangs. All of this is over-the-top, but isn’t that a big part of the show’s tone?

Anyhow, the official season 3 synopsis gives you a slightly better sense of what’s to come:

“One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life … Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.”

While we know that there is some cynicism out there towards Emily in Paris, even to the point that there’s a whole Saturday Night Live sketch all about it, you just can’t overlook how enormously popular the show is. It generates huge viewership for Netflix and at the end of the day, it’s fun! The idea is to present addictive entertainment and when it comes to doing that alone, this series fits the bill.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Emily in Paris right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Emily in Paris season 3 on Netflix?

To go along with that, what makes you excited about this new trailer? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







