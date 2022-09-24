The Resident season 6 episode 2 promo: Conrad’s big concern

Following the premiere this past Tuesday, do you want to know more on The Resident season 6 episode 2? We know that there’s some other stuff around the corner that could lead to massive problems — think in terms of major characters in danger, complicated patients, or the issue with Dr. Ian Sullivan.

In the promo below for episode 2 / the rest of the season, the big conflict surrounding Andrew McCarthy’s character is spelled out bluntly. This is a guy with a serious addiction and yet, he’s a physician at Chastain. This is someone patients are counting on to save their lives, so what if he ends up harming them instead? Of course, this is absolutely something to worry about right now.

What complicates things even more at the moment is Conrad’s relationship with Cade. We know that in the premiere the two embarked further on a romantic relationship, but Cade’s father is inevitably going to cause tension between the two of them. It’s not as though she and Ian are altogether close, but there is still a lot of complications for Conrad speaking out against someone who is his love interest’s father. How do you navigate all of this? We imagine things only becoming more tenuous over time. (We still also maintain that we’re not sure Conrad and Cade will last; just because he chose someone in the premiere doesn’t make it permanent.)

For those looking for happier stories, remember that Kit and Bell are going to be getting married later this season! We’re certainly stoked for that, mostly because that relationship has evolved into one of the most heartfelt and lovely things about this series as a whole.

