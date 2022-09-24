The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: How many episodes are there?

Now that we’re a few episodes into The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, it makes sense to wonder how many are left. Just remember how much ground has been covered already! We’ve already seen Serena shipped back to Toronto, and we’re setting the stage for a series of battles between her and June — who, of course, is also intent on destroying Gilead and getting Hannah back once and for all.

So beyond episode 4, what else is left for the series? Let’s get into that for a moment, shall we?

If you have not seen our most-recent review yet for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 3, be sure to take a look below! Once you watch, go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for reviews the rest of the way.

Much like season 4, we can go ahead and say that season 5 runs for ten episodes. We know that there have been longer episodes in the past, but in general ten feels like a suitable length for a show like this. It allows us enough time to dive into a lot of individual stories, while also leaving us wanting a good bit more on the other side. We’re of course very much curious to learn how season 5 will carry into season 6, especially with that being the final season. It’s just not something that we have a clear answer to right now and we may not have a clear answer at any point in the near future. (Beyond season 6, there is potentially even more coming in The Testaments, though we may not get more on that until closer to the season 6 premiere.)

Remember that the next new episode will arrive on Hulu Wednesday, and we tend to think that the June – Serena interactions aren’t going to stop just with that confrontation at the car.

Related – Check out some other updates when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — that is the best way to make sure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







