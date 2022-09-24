Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Any Tudum reveals?

With today being Netflix’s big Tudum fan event, it feels like the perfect time to think about Squid Game season 2. Were there any major teases about a premiere date — or, really anything in general from the show?

We’d of course love to sit here and say that the streaming service dropped one big surprise after the next, given that it would be great to have a better sense by and large of what is coming up next. However, they did not do any of that. A lot of this is for a pretty specific reason: Squid Game season 2 isn’t even in production yet. It won’t be filming until 2023 based on what we’ve heard so far, and that should set the stage for a premiere in 2024. There’s a better chance to show off more pertaining to the show at the Tudum event next year, but they did at least give us a little bit of something this weekend…

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see what is effectively a deleted scene from season 1. Note that this takes place within the story of the show itself, so don’t think of it as thematically representative of anything when it comes to the ending. This is just a small little treat for diehard Squid Game fans looking for something to celebrate the show. Netflix didn’t want to forget about one of their biggest global shows today! They’d be silly to do something like that.

Rest assured, there will be more season 2 announcements in due time — for starters, there will have to be a totally new cast save for a few familiar faces. Not a lot of people made it through season 1 alive…

What sort of Squid Game season 2 premiere date are you most hoping to get?

Watch an unreleased scene from Squid Game Season 1! #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/EQYG5gp5iu — Squid Game #오징어게임 (@squidgame) September 24, 2022

