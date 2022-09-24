Yellowstone season 5 trailer: Should you expect it soon?

We know already that Yellowstone season 5 is coming to Paramount Network in November 13, and that in itself is worth some celebration. We’re inching ever closer to it, and we know this show will provide all sorts of epic escapism the moment that it comes back!

Of course, we don’t think mid-November is the next time we’re actually going to see more footage from the show. Remember for a minute here that Paramount tends to push all things Yellowstone hard, as 100% they should. This is one of the biggest shows in all TV, and we still think there’s a chance to either retain all of the season 4 viewership or add some new people. An epic trailer is a good way to help with that, especially if they plant it during some upcoming CBS football games. (Remember for a moment that CBS and Paramount Network share a parent company.)

So what would be in a Yellowstone season 5 trailer, which we are currently expecting in the next few weeks? We imagine there will be both some romance and a little bit of battling all over the ranch. We wonder if the show is going to fast-forward past all of the various jostling for power in the Governor’s election, mostly because there have been quotes already about the premiere starting off in a pretty surprising place.

In general, we think that the trailer will serve two different purposes: Get diehard fans excited about the new season, while at the same time appeal to relative newcomers. This is what you want to do with almost any trailer that is out there.

What do you want to see in a Yellowstone season 5 trailer, no matter when it’s revealed?

