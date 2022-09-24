The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Netflix narrows it down!

We didn’t come into today’s Tudum presentation thinking that we’d get The Witcher season 3 premiere date. However, we at least had a hope that Netflix would give us something to at least hint at when the show is coming back.

Luckily, we’re pleased to say that they delivered on that very thing! As you can see at the bottom of this article, there is a new season 3 poster hinting at a summer 2023 launch. Filming recently wrapped for the new episodes, but there is a lot of work that still needs to be done! These episodes will need to be pieced together, edited, and perfected with visual effects. This process takes time with a show as expensive as this one. We tend to think that a more precise premiere date will come out at some point in the spring.

Honestly, we’re just happy for now to have an approximate date — it at least allows us to have a realistic expectation for when the show is back.

In some other news, it was made official that on December 25, The Witcher: Blood Origin is going to premiere on the streaming service. Sure, that date may seem a little bit weird on the surface, but remember that once people unwrap their gifts, there’s still going to be some other time in the day. We should also note that Minnie Driver has also joined the cast of the series, where she will effectively be the narrator named Seanchai, described as a “shapeshifting collector of old lore with the abilities to travel between time and worlds.”

Here is what Driver had to say to Tudum on the subject:

“Where The Witcher came from is a whole world and you need some help understanding that … So I’m pivotal in helping people understand where this origin story comes from.”

The Time of Contempt is nigh. 👀 The Witcher returns to Netflix in Summer 2023 #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/MUzOKXwFjV — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 24, 2022

