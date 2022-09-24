The Rookie season 5 spoilers: Nathan Fillion sets up Nolan’s story

With the premiere of The Rookie season 5 right around the corner, it 100% makes sense to learn more about what lies ahead! We of course mean that especially for John Nolan, given that we’re about to embark on a new and rather exciting new chapter of his life.

After spending the past few seasons learning the ropes at the LAPD, Nolan is about to officially go from student to teacher. He’ll be a training officer in season 5, the oldest in the department’s history but also someone with a lot of insight to pass along. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly all about it, here is at least some of what Nathan Fillion had to say to The Rookie: Feds star Niecy Nash:

John is going to be a training officer. Training officers were certainly a big part of the start of his career and how he started being a cop. It’s the next logical development in his career. He wants to be a training officer because he wants to give back. Also, because he sees that there needs to be some changes in the department, and he wants to be a part of that change. He feels that’s the best place he can do it. Thirdly, and probably the most important reason, is all the people that come up to me and go, “Hey, how long is Nolan going to be a rookie?” They’re really concerned about whether or not he’s a rookie. When you advance in your career and you’re doing a new thing, you’re automatically a rookie all over again. It’s more of a metaphor, I guess.

We do think there are a LOT of challenges that are going to come for Nolan in this position, just as you would assume. While he may be someone who’s been around the block, he doesn’t know everything and he’s well-aware of it. With that in mind, he’s going to have moments where he stumbles and things don’t quite work out. A part of the fun of the show will be exploring some of that … alongside whatever is coming for Bradford and Chen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

What do you most want to see from Nolan’s story moving into The Rookie season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







