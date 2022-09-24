The Blacklist season 9 finally has US – Netflix release date

For those of you who have been really eager to watch The Blacklist season 9 on Netflix here in the US, wait no further.

If you have visited the show’s official page over the past couple of days, then you will have seen a rather welcome message: This particular season is coming on October 6. That means there will be a LOT of time to either catch up or re-watch leading into the premiere of season 10 on NBC in the new year.

Typically, we don’t think network TV shows landing on a streaming service after the fact is that big of a deal. However, things are a little bit different here with Netflix. After all, we consider the streaming service to be one of the primary reasons why this show is even still on the air at all. It performs extremely well both here and internationally, and that does help to make up for lower linear ratings on NBC. Our theory for a while is that studio Sony offers a pretty sweet deal to ensure the James Spader drama stays on the air, and the network has been happy to oblige, at least for now. It remains to be seen if season 10 is going to be the final one or not.

For now, we are at least pretty confident when we say that moving forward, there will probably be a number of people in America checking out season 9 the moment it starts streaming. (Remember, launch dates may be different in other territories.)

