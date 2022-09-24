Blue Bloods season 13: Can Tom Selleck envision even more?

Next month Blue Bloods season 13 is going to be arriving on CBS and, of course, there will be a lot going on. In between Erin’s campaign and Jamie getting shot, this is actually one of the more eventful premiere episodes we’ve seen in some time.

Before we dive any further into this season, though, we want to shift the focus — why not go ahead and have a talk about next season? Is there something more coming up down the road? We do think at this point the show will be a year-to-year decision from the network. It has consistently been the most-watched show on Friday nights for a good while, but the live ratings have also declined in recent years. It also films in New York, and we know that it’s not a particularly cheap to do that.

The good news at least is that the cast seems to be open to keeping it going — and to be specific, Tom Selleck does. Speaking to TV Insider in a new interview, the actor jokes that he’s “got a mortgage” and with that, he’s game to keep it going. (The question was asked in the context of Bridget Moynahan saying recently that she’d like to make it to season 15.)

Based mostly on Selleck’s comments, we really think at this point that the future of Blue Bloods will be up to the viewers. If enough people watch, it could be around a little while longer. If the declines continue, maybe there’s danger then. For now, we’re trying to be optimistic.

