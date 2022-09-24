Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Final HoH scenarios (day 80)

It is crazy that in just two days from now, Big Brother 24 is going to be at the end! It’s so weird looking back on the season in this sort of way, given that it feels like things both took forever this season and went by really fast. There were some great moments and some immensely frustrating ones; now, we’re left with the final three.

As those of you who follow the site know, Monte winning Part 2 of the final Head of Household Competition earlier cements that we’re going to see him and Turner face off Sunday night in the all-important final part. So what is going to happen from here?

Both surprisingly and unsurprisingly, it’s hard to campaign at this point since if two people go off, the other person is bound to get super-paranoid. Both Turner and Monte are each trying to convince the other that they’re made in the shade for the final two. If they go off with Taylor, the other may get suspicious and from there, no final two anymore. This is the position tha twe’re currently in right now. If Turner decides to take Taylor, for example, he may not be able to have many conversations with her.

Tonight, most of the feeds have been focused on banter, champagne, and a game of cards that led to a few arguments. We still believe that the likely scenarios here are as follows, given the lack of gametalk tonight…

If Monte wins, he most likely takes Taylor, knowing full well that Turner could be perceived as a threat. He committed to this deal more recently than he did Turner, though we feel like he may promise Turner the moon tomorrow.

If Turner wins, he takes Monte. That deal has been in place for a while and while Taylor has tried to drop that she could be easier to beat in the end, we can’t sit here and say confidently that Turner believed what she had to say there.

We know that Taylor is really frustrated today since she wanted to control her own fate; if nothing else, it does feel like there’s a 90% chance (or more) that she wins America’s Favorite in the finale. We’ve seen all the campaigns for her!

Do you think we’ll see more gametalk within Big Brother 24 tomorrow?

