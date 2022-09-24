House of the Dragon season 1 episode 6 run time: How long is it?

In some ways, you can make the argument that House of the Dragon season 1 episode 6 on HBO tomorrow night is the start of a new era. You’ve got Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke making their debut as Rhaenyra and Alicent. Beyond just that, you’ve also got a lot to impact following a massive ten-year time jump. This is almost a season premiere in its own right and sometimes, episodes like this merit a little bit of extra time.

So are the fine folks over at HBO going to give that for this particular episode? Rest assured, we’ve got some more information on that within.

Have you had a chance to see our review of the most-recent House of the Dragon episode? If not, be sure to take a look below! Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other updates.

If you are to look at the network’s official guide, then you will see that season 1 episode 6 is going to be the longest episode we’ve had for a little while. To be specific, it’s going to run for an hour and seven minutes! That may include some credits, but it makes it clear that there is a lot of important content we’re going to see. We’ll have to check in on the King’s health, understand what’s going on with Daemon, and also see how Alicent has evolved into her role. Some things in House of the Dragon may be similar. Others, however, could be flipped entirely on their head.

After this episode, there are at least four more coming this season; we’ll have plenty of chances to see just where things evolve.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on House of the Dragon right now

What do you most want to see on House of the Dragon season 1 episode 6 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







