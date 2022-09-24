Bachelor in Paradise 8 premiere spoilers: All of the big arrivals!

Are you ready for the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 premiere to come on ABC? It’s going to be here sooner rather than later! Tuesday’s upcoming episode should be stuffed full of drama, familiar faces, and hopefully a little bit of romance along the way.

So who is going to be turning up in Paradise? The photo above shows you Michael A. from Katie’s season, and we know some familiar faces elsewhere including Lace from many seasons back and more recent people like Genevieve and (here we go) Shanae. Of course, not everyone this season will be appearing in the premiere! Remember that this season is in some ways a journey, and we are going to see a number of things ebb and flow over time.

For some more news on the premiere itself, though, check out the full Bachelor in Paradise season 8 premiere synopsis:

It’s almost paradise! Nearly a year after the last rose was handed out on the beach, “Bachelor in Paradise” returns with the largest ever cast of fan-favorites from “The Bachelor” franchise. With Jesse Palmer as host and Wells Adams returning to the bar, the latest group of hopeful hotties and a few sexy surprises are ready to make waves and catch feelings this fall when the eighth season of the hit series returns.

It’s weird but in a way, we actually feel more confident that there’s going to be successful relationships from this show than either The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. We’ve just seen evidence of this elsewhere and beyond just that, there are just more options. It’s not just everyone being hyper-competitive over one lead and we do think that helps.

