The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: A waiting game

Do you find yourselves eager to get The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date on Amazon Prime? Well, you are absolutely not alone here! The fantasy epic is one of the most anticipated series out there when it first premiered, and we have a good feeling that more news could be coming at some point in the near future.

Now, we just have to wait and see what the streaming service is going to do and, of course, there are a number of different components that go into that. First and foremost, we have to ask ourselves if they’re going to announce anything super-soon and the answer appears to be, unfortunately. no. Things have been really quiet on the Wheel of Time front for some time, as Amazon seems okay to promote some of their other shows while teasing others like Jack Ryan. We tend to think that they won’t share too much here until we get close to the end of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

With a show like this, the goal really has to be finding a way to catch casual fans more so than just appealing to diehards who, more than likely, are going to watch regardless of when it comes on. This is why we think Amazon is find to continue this waiting game until early next year. There could be a really nice sweet-spot this show especially in the winter, prior to potential threats like Succession or the third season of Bridgerton.

The time we’d really look out for when it comes to further promotion comes in November. Since they didn’t give a premiere date or a precise premiere window back at San Diego Comic-Con, it feels fair to assume right now that it is not coming in the next few months.

