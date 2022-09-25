The Serpent Queen season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘A New Era’

Curious already all about The Serpent Queen season 1 episode 4? We should note that this installment is poised to arrive on Starz come October 2, and it could be a case where the title here really speaks for itself. Some things are going to be changing when it comes to this upcoming story, as Catherine will find herself in a new place. Motherhood could become a key part of her life, but it’s still far from the only part. This show will retain all of the political intrigue and drama that you’ve seen; as a matter of fact, it’s only going to escalate. A lot of what we’ve had a chance to see so far is meant to just set the table for what’s coming up.

While the full The Serpent Queen season 1 episode 4 synopsis below may not be expansive, it at least gives you another reminder of what’s being planned and a major event for King Francis.

Catherine has become a mother. King Francis suffers a fall from his horse while hunting with Henri and Catherine.

For those of you who don’t know, we should go ahead and note that this was devised from the start to be an eight-part series. Because of that, it is fair to assume that whatever transpires here is going to carry over and carry over fast to whatever is left. With this being a historical drama, there are particular touchstones of Catherine’s life that have to be reached, and we’ll be getting to many of them sooner rather than later. Prepare yourselves accordingly.

