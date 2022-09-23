NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere spoilers: Hope for Hetty?

The premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 is coming to CBS next month, and there’s no doubt we’ve been waiting a long time already. Why can’t the show just premiere the same week as the others in the franchise? That would clearly be nice, but we’re not going to be so lucky as to get that.

With that in mind, we’ll have to be patient for a little while longer, but we’re happy to share at least a little more news when it comes to Hetty. Linda Hunt’s character has been MIA for a long time; heck, she was gone almost entirely from season 13! Even before the start of the global health crisis her number of appearances was scaled back but since the start of that, we’ve certainly been seeing less of her in general.

We know that entering the premiere, Callen in particular is going to be doing whatever he can to find her. He’ll start to make some movement in that direction as he gets some new information, but don’t expect things to be pleasant or great right away. Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer R. Scott Gemmill notes that “it starts off very bad for her, but eventually [the info provides] a little bit of hope.”

It’d be ridiculous to expect the situation with Hetty to be substantially different from anything we’ve seen in the past. We’re not coming into the story here with some insane expectations that we’ll be seeing her in every single episode! So long as we get her here and there, that’s enough to make us happy. Also, we 100% need her at Callen and Anna’s wedding! We like to assume that this is happening at some point this season, largely because there’s no confirmation of a season 15 yet and we think if you’re the producers, you have to live in the moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Los Angeles right now

Do you want to see more of Hetty moving into NCIS: Los Angeles season 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for more updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







