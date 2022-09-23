All American season 5 premiere spoilers: A Christmas episode?

The All American season 5 premiere is coming to The CW come October 10, and it looks like the show’s giving you something unexpected almost right away: Christmas. Who would’ve thought you’d have that so far away from December?

Yet, the story does make a good bit of sense when you think about where season 4 left off. Spencer and some of his friends are now on break from college, and that gives them a chance to breathe a little and explore what could be coming up next. This is going to be an interesting period of time for him and the other characters. We’ve seen All American tell long-term stories away from football before, but how long are they going to want to do it here?

If you do want to get a few more details for what lies ahead right now, go ahead and check out the full All American season 5 premiere synopsis below:

SEASON PREMIERE – With everyone on holiday break, Spencer (Daniel Ezra), decides to throw an epic Christmas party, with the help of JJ (Hunter Clowdus) and Asher (Cody Christian), as an excuse to bring him and Olivia (Samantha Logan) closer. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) gets news about his hand, but he isn’t sure what to do. After weeks of research, Olivia and Billy (Taye Diggs) think they may have a breakthrough on their investigation. Layla (Greta Onieogou) decides to take matters into her own hands to get her dad’s company back. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) feels replaced when Laura (Monet Mazur) makes a change in the office, which makes Coop think about her future. Nikhil Paniz directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Carrie Gutenberg (#501). Original airdate 10/10/2022.

How the story plays around with time will be very much an indicator of where things go moving forward. Beyond some of the specific character moments, this is something we’d keep your eyes peeled for right now.

