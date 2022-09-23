Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Why Apple could wait for 2023

We know that the idea of a Ted Lasso season 3 airing in 2023 isn’t that appealing to anyone right now. After all, we were originally told in interviews that the show would most likely be back in the fall … but circumstances have clearly changed.

So what’s the biggest reason for that? Well, it comes down to the fact that filming is still going on! We could complicate this and attribute it to a number of different factors but in the end, that’s not what really matters here. The #1 issue is pretty darn simple: Filming is still going on. Sure, we could talk here about Jason Sudeikis’ perfectionism and all of the various rewrites and delays that have been reported but really, we’re just talking about where things stand at present. There was a hope that everything would be done with the show a whole lot earlier and yet, here we are.

Even with the production delays, we suppose that it’s possible in theory that production could be done in time for a December premiere … but once you get to the middle of the month, does that even matter anymore? We’re starting to wonder if rather than breaking the show up into parts or airing it over the holidays, Apple may just wait until early January and then role things out from there — if it’s even ready at that point.

One day we’re circling right now is January 6. That’s the first Friday of the year, and we certainly think that this would be a great escape from cold weather for a lot of people out there. That would keep the show on the air until March.

Is Apple thinking about all of this?

We tend to think so, but at the same time, they’re probably not getting super-invested in any one date right now. It’s better and easier for them to wait and see how production pans out.

