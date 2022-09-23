American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: No man’s land

There is more to talk about today when it comes to an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date, and a lot of it starts with who’s not talking. In particular, they are some of the people you’d love to hear from the most.

What is FX doing when it comes to the promotion of the show? It’s been weeks now since American Horror Stories season 2 wrapped up and beyond that, it’s been almost two weeks since there was a celebration-of-sorts to the franchise at the D23 Expo. Presumably, the series could be back at some point next month. It’s been reported already that it will be on the air this fall, but we know that it’s a pretty big window of time.

If you haven’t had a chance to see our latest American Horror Stories finale review just yet, all you have to do is look below! Once you do so, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates, including some season 11 coverage when it starts.

So where are we right now in the midst of everything? Think of us as being stuck in a metaphorical no man’s land, towing the line between where things stand right now and where they could be going moving forward. FX has to know when they’d like to be bringing the show back, but there must be some sort of hang-up in the process that’s keeping them from an announcement. It could be tied to production, or them just figuring out the right way to get the word out there.

So long as we end up getting season 11 before Christmas, we’re going to be happy. If that doesn’t happen, then we’re going to start having some serious questions.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Story right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







