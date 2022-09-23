SEAL Team season 6 episode 2 photo: Jason contends with regret

At this point, we don’t think that we have to tell you that SEAL Team season 6 episode 2 is going to be a pretty emotional hour of TV. Just think about what happened in the premiere, and then all of the challenges that Bravo Team is going to be facing as a result of that. We’re going to be seeing them have to go back into the field following Clay’s amputation and, in the process of that, wrestle with exactly what happened.

While Jason, Ray, and others are out in the thick of things, we’re sure that all of them are acutely aware that something like this could easily happen to one of them. These thoughts and fears are almost surely going to be running through their mind — along, of course, some other things, as well. Jason will still be wrestling with how he feels about what happened to Clay, mostly because he is the sort of person who puts a heavy burden and responsibility on himself for just about everything.

The one thing that Jason should really do is try and rely on his friends and luckily, that’s what the photo above suggests that he is going to do. Jessica Pare will be appearing on-screen as Mandy in episode, just as she did in the premiere. We know that she’s also directing this episode, so we’re sure that it’s going to add an extra layer of authenticity to what we see behind the scenes here.

In the end, we just think that the next few episodes are going to be about seeing how Bravo reacts to what’s happened to one of their own, while Clay himself tries to work through all of the big problems that come within his recovery. If you thought you’d be done with the tissues after the premiere, think again.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What do you think is going to be coming as we get into SEAL Team season 6 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







