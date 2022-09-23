Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Realistic expectations

We don’t think it’s any surprise to anyone out there that there’s a big-time demand for more news on Squid Game season 2. It’s inevitable that there would be! We’re talking here about one of the most popular shows in the history of streaming TV, and we know that expectations may only increase because of something going on this weekend.

We’re sure that there is a lot of Netflix-specific news coming out tomorrow courtesy of Tudum; that is the streaming service’s one-day fan event that they are continuously trying to turn unto something more. We’re assuming that there could be something at least mentioned about a second season for the show, but how deep will these go? That’s the question that is hard to have some sort of a clear answer to at the moment.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any other Squid Game season 2 video updates when it returns? Then go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now! We have more updates on the way, as well.

The first thing to rule out from Tudum this weekend is any sort of premiere date; it’s already been reported that season 2 is going to be coming up in 2024, pending some further delays. That may be all we get right now. Because filming does not begin until next year, you can also rule out any video footage. Could there be some sort of news about the story of season 2 or perhaps a casting? Maybe, but we think in general info is going to be very vague.

We’re sure that Squid Game will be mentioned in some form during Tudum, and we say that just from a business standpoint. Netflix benefits tremendously from reminding people that the show is still out there! Even if it’s not back for a while, a few reminders go a long way.

What are you hoping to see when it comes to Squid Game season 2 news this weekend?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







