Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Who won final HoH, Part 2?

Big Brother 24 wasted almost no time this morning in giving us Part 2 of the final HoH, and obviously, this one is huge.

If you missed it, overnight Turner won Part 1 of the competition, and that one was themed around endurance. What we’ve seen over the years is that Part 2 tends to be themed more around key dates or events from the season like evictions or competition wins. Sometimes, there is either a skill or speed component to it. Monte and Taylor are the two people taking part, but we don’t think either one of them has a huge advantage over the other. Monte may be bigger and stronger, but those attributes typically don’t matter all that much in the endgame.

In terms of scenarios, we know that Taylor is planning to take Monte to final two. We tend to think that Monte will take Taylor, but maybe that changes with Brittany so obviously in her favor. Turner, meanwhile, would take Monte unless Taylor changes his mind. She didn’t do herself any favors by effectively telling Turner overnight that Brittany would vote for him over Monte.

Now that we’ve set the table, let’s get to the actual winner. We saw Monte do a little fust-pump by himself, so it’s probably fair to assume that he won Part 2 and he and Turner will face off on finale tonight. It’s been a LONG time since someone won the game who did not compete on finale night, but it’s still possible for Taylor. From here, she just needs to work her social game to ensure that she gets taken no matter what. We do think that she’ll have a chance based on her arguments and her story this season — people forget that even if the Backstage twist had played out fully and Paloma didn’t go, she almost surely would’ve stayed that week anyway. She’s got a really compelling case with all of the adversity she’s over come and she does have some allies on the jury.

What do you think about the Part 2 – final HoH winner in the Big Brother 24 house today?

