Bachelor in Paradise 8 video: Wells Adams’ ‘powerful’ message

The premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 8 is coming in just a few days, and it’s 100% true that this show is not keeping you waiting long. We’re going directly from what we saw with Gabby and Rachel’s The Bachelorette over to this show, and we tend to think it’s going to be very-much messy.

The video below, however, is trying its best to be a little more wholesome than what we typically get from this show — and of course, that is very-much intentional. The idea here is to be tongue-in-cheek and have a little bit of fun while doing so, and we tend to think it’s very-much successful as bartender Wells Adams gives you what feels like an advertisement for some sort of bizarre luxury resort.

The hilarious irony in all of this is that based on a lot of things we’ve heard over the years, being in Paradise is often the opposite of being at a luxury resort. As a matter of fact, it can be miserable much of the time. This is a place where it’s extremely hot, humid, and you’re also outside for extremely long stretches. Sure, you do have a chance to find love, but it’s also a very weird environment where you have love triangles, confusion, and often heartbreak.

Of course, at the same time you get free food, alcohol, and a vacation. We just wonder how much you really enjoy it. The premiere will probably be one of the most fun parts of the whole season, largely because this is when a lot of the men and women are going to arrive and relationships will start to form. There could be sparks right away, but also some drama.

