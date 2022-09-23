The White Lotus season 2 premiere date confirmed at HBO!

If you’ve been eager to get a season 2 premiere date for The White Lotus on HBO, the wait is finally over today!

This morning, the network confirmed that on Sunday, October 30 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, the Mike White series is effectively going to take over the timeslot occupied by House of the Dragon at present. This is a series that the network can rely on entering the holiday season, and we know it’s going to be both familiar and yet new at the same time. The official season 2 logline confirms the setting:

The social satire is set at an exclusive Sicilian resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

As for the cast, this time around you’re going to have a chance to see F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall take part. Coolidge is the most notable season 1 cast member on board, and we almost wouldn’t mind her being the through-line through all of these different seasons.

In advance of the new season premiering, we’ll just say that this is one of those shows where it’s almost better to know very little in advance. The White Lotus is best when it is surprising you with meaty stories that take you by surprise in some way. There were a LOT of moments close to the end of season 1 that we didn’t see coming, and we think that they are, at least in part, one of the reasons why the show was such a beast at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

