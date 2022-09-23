Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: All about anticipation

We know that a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date will be announced at some point soon — all evidence points to that!

What’s exhibit A in all of this? Previous reports noting that the John Krasinski series is going to be back in 2022. Meanwhile, exhibit B comes courtesy of the recent promotion Amazon Prime has done around their NFL broadcasts. There is no denying at this point that they are preparing to reveal something soon, but the question is when.

Based on how we’ve seen Amazon promote the show so far, we wouldn’t be shocked if at some point over the next couple of weeks, and we also wouldn’t be shocked if the date gets announced during an NFL broadcast alongside some sort of teaser. Given the cross-section of viewers who watch both football and this show, this is clearly a part of the promotional strategy here.

As for how long a potential teaser could be, we’re not sure that we’ll get anything longer than 30 seconds. Why? The simple answer is that there’s only so much time during NFL games. Also, we feel like we’ll get a premiere date/teaser combo at once and then after that, a trailer closer to the premiere.

So when will it actually air?

More than likely, you’re going to see the show back in November or early December. That will give the folks at Amazon enough time to really promote this and honestly, they’re going to need that. It’s been almost THREE YEARS since season 2 premiered and you’re going to need to give people proper time to either check the show out or refresh themselves on what happened in the first place.

