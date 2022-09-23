Kelli Giddish leaving Law & Order: SVU; is Amanda Rollins dead?

We knew entering tonight’s epic crossover that Kelli Giddish would be leaving Law & Order: SVU. However, there was still a mystery. How would it happen? Could Amanda Rollins really be killed off before the end of the three-hour event?

We’ll admit, we were worried just after the 10:20 p.m. mark of the event, given that this is when Rollins was shot and bleeding out on the street. After the entire journey we’d gone through with this character, to see her die in that way would be brutal. To be frank, it’d fill our heart with sadness and rage. We’re not thrilled with the exit (especially since signs point to it being financial in nature), but we’d like to think that the departure would give hope that the character could return down the road. Is that really so much to ask? This world has offered up so many other actors the opportunity over the years.

Of course, the show took its sweet time after the shooting letting us know if Rollins was okay or not! (Carisi’s reaction was enough to turn us ALL into puddles on the floor.)

The good news is that by the end of the episode, Rollins did get a visit from Carisi in the hospital, and she was alive! Not only that, but she was conscious and aware that he was there. This is a positive sign that you’re going to at least see more of the character next week, but it also paves the way for her potential exit. After nearly losing her life, it would be easy to understand why Rollins would want to step away — she has kids, and she’s also been on the job for so long that she recognizes something like this could happen at any given time.

