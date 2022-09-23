NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 2 video: Whistler’s big move

For anyone who didn’t know already you’re going to be seeing NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 2 this Monday, and it already looks like there’s a lot to be excited for!

So where do we start here? The natural place is by pointing out a big change potentially for Kate Whistler and Lucy Tara. We know that the two are among the most-popular couples in all of TV, and at this point, they’re in a place where they are starting to become more serious.

With that in mind, Whistler has made a decision that you can see in the sneak peek below: She wants to introduce Lucy to her colleagues at the FBI! Given that she is a big part of her life, this makes sense and in a lot of ways, it is a rite of passage. However, there are also some wrinkles to this. Whistler tells her girlfriend that there’s a chance to could jeopardize her spot as NCIS liaison, given that her personal relationship with Lucy could cause a few conflicts. Still, the decision still seems to be made that this is a risk worth taking, and we are very-much excited to see what happens for the two moving forward here. We think Lucy will be just fine with Whistler’s co-workers, and who knows? Maybe the two get even more friends.

You can also go ahead and check out some other sneak peeks below for this episode, just in case you want to get a broader sense of “Blind Curves” across the board. After spending much of the premiere focusing on a crossover, we’re going to see things be a little bit different moving forward; we’re back to the case-of-the-week stories and this show standing on its own.

