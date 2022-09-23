YOU season 4 premiere date: How Netflix will announce it

Are we poised to be getting a YOU season 4 premiere date announcement in the near future? For now, let’s just say there is reason for hope.

First things first, remember that filming has already wrapped for the latest batch of episodes! Also, remember that Netflix is doing their annual Tudum event this weekend. We could easily see a scenario where they go ahead and give you a start date, and maybe a little something beyond that … but what would that something be?

Have you checked out our YOU season 3 finale review as of yet? If not, then all you have to do is watch below! Once you do, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other discussion the rest of the way.

First and foremost, we should go ahead and be the bearer of bad news for anyone out there who thinks that we’re going to get a full trailer or anything close to that; you’re going to be disappointed. Odds are, we’ll get either a teaser, key art, or at least a few teases as to precisely what’s going to be coming up next. Beyond that, they’ll keep their cards close to the vest.

While we can easily see YOU making its way back on the air shortly, we’d be surprised if it surfaces at some point before at least November. They’re going to take a little bit of time to promote it and get people buzzing over what’s going to be a strange, complicated new chapter. Remember that more than likely, we’re going to be seeing a global setting for the entirety of the year as Joe Goldberg is seeking out his latest obsession: Marienne.

There’s no word that season 4 will be the final one; with that, there’s hope for something more on the other side!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to YOU right now

What are you most hoping for when it comes to a YOU season 4 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share below! After you do just that, be sure to come back around for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







