Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: Calm before the storm?

A Stranger Things season 5 premiere date will probably be one of the most exciting announcements whenever it happens. With that being said, will it actually happen soon?

We’d love to sit here and promise and/or hype up all sorts of amazing things when it comes to the show’s immediate future on Netflix; heck, we’re sure that Netflix would love to blink their eyes and get new episodes to people ASAP. That’s just not possible.

Over the past several months, we’ve been spoiled with what we’d describe as a near-deluge of all sorts of great stories and highlights about the show. Unfortunately, this is what makes the reality all the more sad: We aren’t going to be getting any more new episodes in the near future. Filming has not even started! We are in right now probably the quietest period we’re going to see when it comes to this show and the future.

Because of all of this, we’re willing to wager that the best-case scenario when it comes to the future of season 5 is pretty simple: Getting some sort of estimated premiere date this weekend at Tudum. We don’t think that the streamer will release anything too specific, but we do at least think there’s a good chance that they could reveal for certain if it’s coming in 2024. At this point, we’ve gotta treasure the little things!

While we do wait for some more eventual news on Stranger Things 5 to surface, Netflix will definitely have other priorities for the immediate future. That includes promoting some other big-ticket shows like Emily in Paris, YOU, The Witcher, and the Bridgerton prequel centered around Queen Charlotte. Squid Game, like Stranger Things, is another series that is far off, but we don’t think they’ll want you to forget about it.

