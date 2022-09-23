Blue Bloods season 13 promo: Jamie shot! Is Will Estes leaving?

Today, CBS unveiled a first-look promo for Blue Bloods season 13, and it absolutely feels like there is a lot of big stuff ahead!

So where do we start here? Well, it has to do with a huge question that the video below will make you wonder: Is Will Estes leaving the show? After all, the end of this preview shows Jamie Reagan getting shot while out in the field! We’ll admit that typically, CBS doesn’t put out altogether great promos for this show. Most of them are 5-10 seconds and show you a quote from Frank and that’s about it.

Luckily, this one delivers more of the goods when it comes to content, and all of us benefit from that as viewers across a number of fronts. This actually presents real stakes, and gives you someone to worry about entering the show!

As for whether or not this is evidence that Jamie is dead or that Estes is leaving the show, we wouldn’t worry too much right now. Early indications are that he has a story this season that involves him moving into a slightly different post, and it’s going to be hard for him to do that in the span of just one episode. We wonder instead if this shooting inspires a big change for him at the force, or if it’s strictly a way for him and Eddie to have a different working environment as a married couple in the same precinct. (That issue is finally going to rear its head more moving forward.)

In addition to what’s going on with Jamie and the shooting, the premiere episode will also give you the sense of another big story: Erin running for District Attorney! This is not going to be an easy journey for her, but we’re excited to see it play out.

In this line of work — ANYTHING can happen. Don't miss the season premiere of #BlueBloods Friday, October 7th on @CBS and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/zSSjAgVON6 — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) September 23, 2022

