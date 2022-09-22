Cobra Kai season 6 renewal: Should you expect it soon at Netflix?

Given that we’re some time removed now from the premiere of season 5, is there reason to expect a Cobra Kai season 6 renewal in the near future?

First things first, let’s just say that in our mind, another batch of episodes feels inevitable. The Karate Kid sequel has been an utter delight from start to finish, and it even scored a Comedy Series Emmy nomination back in 2021. There is clearly so much story left to tell, especially with that John Kreese cliffhanger at the end of the finale. He’s now out of prison, so what is he going to do next? We don’t exactly think that he’s going to be sitting idly by and doing next to nothing…

There are a couple of reasons why we’ve been stuck waiting for a renewal. First, there’s the matter of determining the show’s total viewership; we know the series is immensely popular, but Netflix always likes to look at the relationship between this and cost. There’s also the matter of making sure the cast and crew are all ready to come back and do more.

Now if there’s a reason to be optimistic about a renewal coming in the near future, it’s this: A reminder that Netflix is holding their big Tudum event this weekend. We imagine that there are going to be teases, trailers, and all sorts of other good things released at that point. We’d love to see a renewal for Cobra Kai there to generate discussion, especially since we’re going to be waiting a good while to see it. Remember that seasons 5 filmed prior to season 4 coming out, so it was easier for the show to have a reasonably-short hiatus through much of this year. Moving forward, that could easily change.

