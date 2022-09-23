Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? More season 6 premiere teases

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are we about to dive into some more stories featuring Shemar Moore and the rest of the cast?

We know that we’d love to get the show back on the air as soon as humanly possible but, unfortunately, that’s not going to be the case this week — even though a lot of other CBS shows started up this week. For whatever reason, the network has decided to delay their Friday night lineup (which also includes Fire Country and Blue Bloods) until October 7, which is the latest we can remember them doing that in a non-health crisis year.

Will the SWAT premiere be worth the wait? It feels that way, at least based on some of the details we’ve got right now! At the center of this episode will be a story that brings Hondo to Thailand — which, for the record, was filmed on location. Producers have been good to give this show that sort of scope! It certainly allows Moore’s character to feel more like an international action hero, even if much of the story is set in Los Angeles.

To get a few more specifics about the premiere now, go ahead and check out the SWAT season 6 premiere synopsis below:

“Thai Hard” – During a trip to Bangkok to train alongside Thailand’s premiere S.W.A.T. team, Hondo and his former military buddy Joe (guest star Sean Maguire) stumble upon a wide-ranging heroin operation with ties to Los Angeles and find themselves on the run from a powerful drug kingpin, on the season premiere of S.W.A.T., Friday, Oct. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We expect come episode 2 that things will start to settle down and become normal again … or at least as close to normal as they’ll get with this show.

