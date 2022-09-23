Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? If you’re wondering about that particular question right now, let’s just say we understand.

Remember here, first and foremost, that the Tom Selleck drama has often premiered the same week as most of the network’s other shows — it makes all the sense in the world that it would do so again! Unfortunately, this is where we do have to hand out the news that it won’t this time around. Not only that, but it’s not going to be airing next week, either. The season 13 premiere of Blue Bloods is coming on Friday, October 7, where the show will air alongside SWAT and then new show Fire Country, which will bridge the gap between the two. There are a lot of big stories coming up, including one or two that were set up by the end of season 12. For more insight, go ahead and check out the premiere synopsis below:

“Keeping the Faith” – The job takes a dangerous turn for the Reagans when Eddie and Jamie deal with a domestic violence case associated with an investigation led by Danny and Baez. Also, Frank and his friend, Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach), go on a mission to avail themselves to an unfiltered look at the city; and Erin is presented with a surprising offer by her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), regarding her run for District Attorney, on the season 13 premiere of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stacy Keach returns as Archbishop Kearns, Will Hochman guest stars as Joe Hill and Peter Hermann guest stars as Erin’s ex-husband Jack Boyle.

It definitely feels on the basis of this that the network is planning some BIG stuff right away this go-around; think in terms of prominent guest-stars and long-term stories! We’re going to have fun watching Erin’s election over the next few episodes, and we hope that there is some legitimate focus put on it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see on the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for more updates throughout the season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







