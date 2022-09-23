Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Who won the final HoH, Part 1?

Who won Part 1 of the final HoH Competition in Big Brother 24? That is the #1 question following tonight’s big episode.

Before we dive into too much we actually saw during the episode, let’s get more into what we knew about it going into the episode. Tradition dictates that Part 1 of the final HoH typically is an endurance competition, and we expected that even more given that the backyard has been shut down for a while; also, we haven’t had that many of them this season.

Presumably you’re going to be seeing Taylor, Turner, and Monte take part in this and on paper, there could be a good chance that all three of them end up doing fairly well in this. We’d say that Monte will have the biggest challenge, but that’s mostly because bigger, more muscular guys often don’t do well in some of these comps. Then again, it’s all specific based on the challenge that these people are facing.

Remember here that whoever wins Part 1 will not have to compete in Part 2; they will face off against the winner of that comp when we get around to finale night on Sunday. This is a competition you really want to win, especially since there is a randomness sometimes to Part 3 and anything can happen within it.

What we can tell you right now

More than likely, you’re going to be waiting a good while. The competition probably won’t start until after the final three have their celebratory dinner, which is used for the backdrop for the season recap. We’ll still keep you posted, provided the competition ends at a decent hour.

