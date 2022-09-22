Chicago Fire season 11 spoilers: Where does Brett go from here?

Following the end of last night’s Chicago Fire season 11 premiere, it was clear that Sylvie Brett’s future was going in a different direction. She and Matt Casey are no more, and it comes down to Kara Killmer’s character deciding that she wants to take a different path forward.

No doubt, there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to Brett’s future, but that doesn’t us from being said. What happened with her and Casey was inevitable so long as Jesse Spencer did not return to the show. The writers weren’t going to keep her in a relationship with someone we could never see, since that limited the stories that they could tell with her. (Of course, we don’t want to see Sylvie in another relationship anytime soon.)

So why was this decision made at this particular moment? Here is at least some of what show executive producer Andrea Newman had to say to TVLine:

It goes to the evolution of that character, honestly. We’ve seen her shake up her life twice for [men]. When she came [to Firehouse 51], it was because of a breakup with a guy and then she moved with the chaplain out of Chicago. So she’s made a lot of decisions based on these relationships, and she’s become this stronger, more independent woman. So no matter how much she loves Casey, and it’s undeniable, she’s making decisions now that are for her own future and for her life with this paramedicine cause, which is really near and dear to her. We’re going to chart it, and you’ll see that grow a lot, and you’ll hear her talking about it. So it’s a lot of fun to see. She’s a toughie now. She’s a real strong, independent medic. When she came, she had some growing to do, and she’s done it. It’s a fun thing to watch.

Ultimately, we will keep crossing our fingers that Casey and Brett are eventually endgame, but there are so many things that would need to happen for that to take place. It’s hard to say how long the show will last, or if Spencer will ever return in a larger capacity. We’ll just have to see where the journey takes us.

