Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Eviction, final HoH expectations

Tonight on Big Brother 24, we know that there are going to be a few different thoughts brought to the table. What can you expect?

First and foremost, we should say that CBS is probably thrilled that the Cookout is going to be featured on the episode tonight, mostly because it gives them a little bit more in the way of content. They aren’t getting a lot from the house unless you just want to watch people play cards all over again.

Let’s look now at the final four eviction: Brittany has yet to campaign to Monte again today, so our assumption is that she’ll either wait until right before the show or say it all in her speech. Taylor has already told Monte that Brittany more or less knows she’ll be going to jury, so there is no blindside here. (Typically, super game-related speeches just make it MORE likely that someone will be sent out of the game. There’s a pretty good chance that this is going to be the case here, as well.)

So what about the final HoH?

We know there’s been a lot of studying already, but most of that will be useful in either Part 2 or Part 3 / maybe both, depending on the competition. If the show follows general tradition, we’re expecting that the first part will be either an endurance or something reasonably physical. We love endurance in this spot, especially since there have been so few of them this season. Monte, Taylor, and Turner (provided that they are the final three) could all be capable of doing reasonably well in the competition and we’ll see from there who has to compete in part 2.

With the finale airing on Sunday, we’re expecting a more compact schedule and with that, feed downtime. Go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

