Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn to star in new Vince Gilligan show

Before the end of Better Call Saul earlier this year, we were hearing some buzz about Vince Gilligan shopping around a new show. Given his recent successes, it was a foregone conclusion that there would be a bidding war and a lot of interested parties.

Well, we now have a destination for said show and also a star — not that there isn’t a whole lot of details beyond just that.

According to a new report from Deadline, Apple TV+ has handed a two-season order to the untitled project, which is being described as a blended, character-driven genre drama. We’ve heard that it’s about the human condition to some degree, but Gilligan isn’t sharing many other details about what lies ahead … at least for now.

Yet, we can confirm that Rhea Seehorn is now officially attached as the lead — doesn’t this have to be exciting for her? She effectively gets the chance to jump from one big show to another, and we hope that this new show could be out over the next couple of years. Gilligan will be the primary showrunner, the first time that he’s held that title in quite some time. While he was very much involved in Better Call Saul, Peter Gould is the one who really handled the day-to-day operations under that title.

Fingers crossed that this show is even close to as exciting as what we’ve gotten from Gilligan so far. If that happens, we’re bound to be pretty darn stoked by what we get at the end of the day.

