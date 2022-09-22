Ink Master season 14 episode 5 preview: Who is going to join?

Entering Ink Master season 14 episode 5, it’s pretty clear that we’re coming off of the biggest cliffhanger we’ve seen so far.

At the end of episode 4, Dave Navarro seemingly blindsided everyone when he announced that Tony Medellin, Steve Tefft, DJ Tambe, and Anthony Michaels have the option to formally enter the competition if they want to.

Let’s just start with the following question: Is that fair? If we were one of the current contestants, we’d obviously be super-annoyed since we’ve been there for weeks and already survived a ton of challenges. All of a sudden, you could be squaring off against legends for a chance at the grand prize. We’re sure that at least a couple of them could decide to come on board, even if not all of them do. There could be an ego element where if you’re a champ, do you really want to put your reputation on the line? DJ probably becomes the instant favorite to win if he comes on board, which is a pretty tough break for Bob, who we think is one of the best artists overall this show has had in a long time.

There’s also another component to this: What does this mean for Pon, Angel, and Holli? Will all three of them get to stay in the competition? It’d be even more annoying if one of them was sent out at the same time up to four other people were brought back in. We honestly can’t say who would be sent home among the three, since they all had victories and errors within their designs; Holli could be in the most trouble, but that’s based more on a cumulative body of work than anything that we’ve seen so far this season.

If nothing else, we now understand why there were only so many artists at the start of the season.

Related – Check out more news on Ink Master right now!

What do you going to see moving into Ink Master season 14 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







