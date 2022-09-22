Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: What Apple will wait for

We know that we are slowly inching our way towards a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date over on Apple TV+ and in theory, that’s exciting!

Unfortunately, there’s another wrinkle to this: All of the news that has come out over the last week. It’s the sort of stuff that makes you realize that more than likely, we’re going to be waiting a really long time to see what lies ahead. Filming is still going on, and the process has so far lasted a significantly longer period of time than anyone first expected. The hope is that it will be done a little later this year, but that may mean that the Jason Sudeikis comedy isn’t back until either winter or spring. Yea, that part is a bummer.

Do we wish that we had a premiere-date announcement sooner rather than later to help tide us over? Absolutely but at this point, that’s starting to look increasingly unlikely for a multitude of different reasons. The biggest one is simply this: We strongly believe that Apple isn’t going to confirm anything until we get to the other side of production. After all, there’s no reason for them to risk announcing something only to then have to delay things again. They don’t want that, and we’re sure that it would frustrate fans to no end.

We’re sure that there have to be some internal frustrations on this point, mostly because of the reports that the series is overbudget and the lengthy shooting period is complicating some actors’ other upcoming gigs. However, we do think that everyone from the cast to the streaming service is thinking with one basic goal in mind: Trying to make things as perfect as possible. So long as everyone presses on with that in mind, we tend to think everything will be all right in the end.

Now, we just have to wait — as difficult as that may be at times.

