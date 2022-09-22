Magnum PI season 5 filming: Fan gratitude and new questions

Magnum PI season 5 is now a few days into production, and isn’t that a cause for great celebration? We tend to think so! The cast and crew are hard at work making some great episodes, and we tend to imagine that there are a lot of exciting moments ahead in terms of action, drama, romance, and so much more.

If there is one singular theme for the entire production, though, it has to be gratitude. Were it not for fan efforts and NBC’s interest, the show would be gone entirely at this point. After CBS canceled it, there was a period of time where nothing was certain insofar as the future goes. Now, the cast and crew are back at work, and they’re able to show off Hawaii in all its beauty and also bring great entertainment / escapism to viewers.

Speaking to Hawaii News Now about the show’s return, cast member Zachary Knighton gave all the credit to the viewers:

“It was the fans [who saved us]. It was incredible. I’ve never seen anything like that … To see the outpouring of love and support, especially from the community here in Hawaii, it was so unbelievable.”

Now, everyone is getting episodes prepared for a midseason launch at NBC. No further details, at least for now, have been released.

More from Perdita Weeks

If you head over to the actress’ Instagram Stories, you can see some footage at the beach. What does this mean? We don’t want to start going crazy here, because she may just have wanted to chill out by the ocean. Still, we’d love some beachside scenes for Magnum and Higgins early on in the season just to keep those island vibes going. Also, we tend to think producers know that this is the sort of stuff fans want to see. It’s what makes this setting so unique as opposed to the dozens of other network shows that are out there.

