Tonight’s Survivor 43 premiere was thoroughly entertaining. We had a great cast, some good character moments, and also some shocking strategic ideas. Take, for starters, the idea of Gabler wanting to play his Shot in the Dark when he didn’t need to.

Before we get to any of that, though, can we start by how frustrating it is that the show is reusing so many of the same twists from the last two seasons? Since we aren’t moving around to different locations anymore, it would be nice to at least see a different sort of wrinkle each time. It’s one of the things that we miss about the themed seasons. Gabler did at least something different when the three tribes each sent someone on an adventure early on: An immunity idol that is good for the first two Tribal Councils.

(Given that he had an idol, this all made Gabler’s nonsense with the Shot all the stranger when the yellow Baka tribe lost immunity.)

We’re going to spend most of our time discussing Baka here, mostly because it is SO early in the game and we don’t want to make determinations about other tribes when they haven’t faced any real adversity. The dynamics of this group were interesting: There isn’t a whole lot of room to breathe when there are just six people on the beach. Also, you had the age-old question of voting based on alliances or voting based on trust. Morriah was one of the weaker people in the tribe, and yet Owen was outside of the numbers. The message we kept hearing was that this tribe was too afraid to really play for too long and because of that, they didn’t start scrambling until after immunity.

Losing Morriah tonight is not something we’re happy about, since she seemed like she brought SO much joy to the game and was super-kind after her exit. It’s one of those things that makes us wonder if she still would’ve gone if there were larger tributes. The tribe’s downfall at immunity wasn’t really her fault and yet, she was pegged as the weaker one.

Overall…

Was this the best premiere we’ve ever seen? Not at all, mostly because the seasons are starting to lose their individuality. Yet, one of the things the show best has going for it remains the cast, and we’re super-stoked by who we have right now.

What did you think about the Survivor 43 premiere from top to bottom?

Do you think the right person was sent out? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

